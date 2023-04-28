A 44-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in addition to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a road traffic collision yesterday afternoon (April 27).
Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A388 at Stoke Climsland, between Launceston and Callington, shortly before 3.41 pm.
The collision involved a white Ford Transit flatbed truck driven by a 44-year-old male from the Plymouth area and a white Vauxhall Corsa driven by a 17-year-old female from the Okehampton area. Sadly, as a result of the collision the 17-year-old driver of the Corsa suffered fatal injuries. The 16-year-old front-seat passenger of the Corsa sustained serious life-changing injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Ford Transit suffered minor injuries and after being treated at Derriford Hospital was arrested on suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driver and Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving, and was taken to Charles Cross Police Station for questioning.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, particularly dash-cam footage around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting log reference number 568 of 27 April 2023.
