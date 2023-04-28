"The collision involved a white Ford Transit flatbed truck driven by a 44 year old male from the Plymouth area and a white Vauxhall Corsa driven by a 17 year old female from the Okehampton area. Sadly, as a result of the collision the 17 year old driver of the Corsa suffered fatal injuries. The 16 year old front seat passenger of the Corsa sustained serious life changing injuries and was conveyed to Derriford Hospital for treatment.