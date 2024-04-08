A MAN wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police was arrested after being found by a neighbourhood patrol team.
He had previously given false details to police.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “On Sunday, April 7, Bodmin Neighbourhood Team and our Protect and Disrupt Team continued with OP Loki. Plain clothed officers patrolled drug and anti-social hotspots in and around Bodmin.
“They also successfully located a male wanted on warrant who previously gave false details. Locating wanted individuals who have committed violent offences with weapons is an important part of safeguarding the community and disrupting criminality.”