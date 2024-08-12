AN investigation has been launched after an attempted robbery in Bodmin.
Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at an address at Highfield Park in the town. Upon arrival, they discovered a male who was ‘in the process of stealing items from what was a locked garden shed’, who was later taken into custody.
It comes after similar reports at nearby Boxwell Park over the previous week.
Residents or anyone who witnessed these incidents are encouraged to contact the police in order to assist with their investigations quoting the crime reference 50240201712.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said at the time of the incident: “In the early hours of Sunday, August 11.
“Police were called to an address at Highfield Park, Bodmin following a report of a burglary in progress. Officers attended and located a male in the process of stealing items from what was a locked garden shed. He is now in custody awaiting interview.
“We are aware of a few reports of a similar nature in Boxwell Park this week. If any residents have any information or CCTV / doorbell footage then please get in touch quoting crime reference 50240201712.”