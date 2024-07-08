After years of uncertainty, Looe’s Fieldhead Hotel is to reopen as an aparthotel.
The site at Hannafore Point was purchased by QP Property at the beginning of June this year, and renovations are currently underway with the hope of opening for the summer season.
The hotel, with the working title The New Fieldhead Hotel is to get a new name and a fresh makeover within the concept of offering self-service accommodation in an aparthotel setting.
Each of the 20 rooms will have access to a kitchenette with plans to link up to local suppliers in the town to service the rooms with access to fresh produce.
The former three-star hotel which is still advertised as boasting great sea views, personal balconies, swimming pool and beautiful gardens, was marketed for £1.1m but failed to sell.
Stonehouse Design And Build Ltd acquired the hotel from previous owner Julian Peck after the company filed for voluntary liquidation in April 2020. The three-story building on Portuan Road ceased functioning as a hotel in 2018 and had been vacant since.
Just a year ago, there was concern in the community as planning permission was granted for four dwellings on the site of the 16-room hotel and restaurant.
The decision by East Cornwall Planning committee came despite strong objection by Looe Town Council and the late Edwina Hannaford, Cornwall Councillor for Looe East, on the grounds that it would see the loss of holiday accommodation in a town that depends on tourism, and would not help abate Cornwall’s housing crisis.
One of the three business partners who have acquired the site, Annie Hunt first came across the hotel two years ago while searching for an investment opportunity. She said: “The property was on the market but initially was too expensive. When the price dropped we came for a second viewing. We want to refurbish the hotel in keeping with what is already on offer in the local community.
Annie confirmed that they are using local suppliers and contractors as much as possible to modernise the rooms with the restaurant remaining closed for the time being. She said: “We hope, despite being noisy for local residents, the works on the hotel will reassure the local community that the site will stay as hotel accommodation and be in keeping with the local area.
“We know there has been a rumour that it will be used for DSS tenants or asylum seekers but this is not the case.”
She adds that they intend to make links with local businesses to support guests during their stay as well as recruiting locally for housekeeping staff. “We are also hoping the site could potentially also be an option for local caravan park residents during the low season”.