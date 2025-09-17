THERE was plenty of excitement at Trenode Church of England Primary Academy this week as pupils stepped into a beautifully restored Wendy House, lovingly brought back to life by community group Looe Shedders.
The colourful playhouse has been given a complete makeover after years of neglect left it broken and weather-worn. Rescued more than two years ago, it sat patiently outdoors while the Shedders searched for space to repair it. Thanks to a temporary workshop, the team finally had the opportunity to transform it into a magical space for children to enjoy.
Headteacher Bethany Pike said the new addition will make a huge difference to the school’s youngest learners.
“It looks incredible,” she said. “For our youngest pupils, role play is vital for developing language and confidence. This Wendy House gives them the perfect place to imagine, explore and play. We’re so grateful to Looe Shedders.”
For the Shedders, seeing the children’s delight made the hard work worthwhile.
Chair Chris Roy explained: “We love projects like this because we know they make a real difference. It’s wonderful to know the Wendy House will spark so much joy. Our only challenge is that without a permanent base, we’ll soon be back in a pickle. If anyone knows of a site we can build on at a peppercorn rent, we’d love to hear from them.”
As well as the renovation of the Wendy House, the Looe Shedders have also been responsible for creating a raised garden bed for a mental health charity at Looe’s allotments, a colourful mural for Hillcrest Nursing Home and a playground bus for youngsters at Looe Primary Academy.
Looe Shedders are part of the worldwide Men’s Sheds movement, an initiative which provides welcoming spaces where people can connect, learn new skills and work on community projects.
For more about their work, visit www.looeshedders.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.