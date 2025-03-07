SALTASH is one of a number of towns across the country who are taking part in the Magic Tenner campaign.
Following on from the hugely successful Fiver Fest, the Magic Tenner campaign – created by Totally Locally – is designed to give local shopkeepers the opportunity to engage with the local community, helping make town and high streets ‘vibrant, unique and wonderful’.
Running from March 1 to 16, shops and businesses within Saltash will be collaborating to offer lots of fantastic £10 deals to get people out onto Fore Street, helping to give a boost to the local economy.
Saltash deputy town mayor, Rachel Bullock, said: “Saltash is proud to be a Magic Tenner town. It’s the perfect chance to rediscover our fantastic local shops, invest in our town’s economy, whilst bag some amazing bargains along the way.
“Did you know? If every adult in Saltash spent £10 per week in a local, independent shop or business, it would generate £6.5million per year for our local economy, making Saltash an even better place to live, work and visit!”
Shops in Saltash taking part in the scheme include: Gallery 53, Westcountry Embroidery, Olivia’s Bits & Brews, Nicky’s Glow Beads & Boutique, Tech-Fix, Gareth’s Barbers, Carol’s Corner, Speedy Prints, Trackside Café, Lovingly Local, Eclectic Interiors, Kernow Pet Supplies, Pascoe’s Pantry, Saltash News and Piglets.
As well as Saltash, the Magic Tenner campaign is also running in both Truro and Redruth.