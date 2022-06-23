Macular Support Group meets again ( )

A Torpoint-based support group for people with sight loss will be returning in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Macular Society Support Group will meet face-to-face on Friday, July 8, at 2pm at Torpoint library, Fore Street, Torpoint, PL11 2AG. The group will then meet at the same time and location on the second Friday of each month between 2pm to 4pm.

Leading sight loss charity, the Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5-million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Katie Lloyd, Macular Society peer support co-ordinator for the south of England, said: “Our groups have not met since the pandemic first began and we know that has been difficult for a lot of people who rely on them for socialising and support.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide telephone services to keep people as connected as possible but to bring the groups back face-to-face in a safe environment makes such a difference.

“The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers.

“We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

Each month the group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and the impact on daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea.

For more information about the Torpoint Support Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please contact Macular Society South West Regional Manager, Jo Fishwick, on 07947 373 244.