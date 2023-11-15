ARE you looking for a make-over to your luscious locks to accompany the new season’s fashions, or perhaps worrying about repairing damaged hair, whether it’s frizz from the seemingly never-ending British rain or the scorching Mediterranean sun?
Then, as Plymouth Philharmonic Choir know only too well, you’d be advised to avoid asking your partner for a quick trim!
Their next concert, on Saturday 25 November at 7.15pm at The Minster Church of St Andrew, Plymouth, is Handel’s Samson.
The plot upon which this work is based is as dramatic and captivating as that in any modern-day soap opera.
It involves betrayal, as Delilah cut Samson’s hair whilst he slept, torture, imprisonment, attempted re-seduction and reconciliation, insult, humiliation and destruction in an encounter between sworn enemies.
Handel’s compositional genius is clearly evident, bringing to life the characters with alluring violins for Delilah’s seductive aria, the swagger of the music for Harapha, the solemn gravity for the Israelites and the hedonistic choruses for the Philistines.
The choir will be welcoming four first-class soloists who regularly have engagements with premier orchestras, choirs and opera companies in prestigious venues in this country and abroad – Soprano Susanna Fairbairn, Mezzo-soprano Kate Symonds-Joy, Tenor Matthew Minter and Baritone Thomas Humphreys.
Further information, together with ticket prices and availability, can be found on the choir’s website (plymouthphilchoir.org) Facebook page and at wegottickets.com/event/586914