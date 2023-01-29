IT might only be early February but Lostwithiel YFC have had a rather hectic start to the year as a club.
They collected small donations from the local area for their Christmas trees which went towards the Cornwall Air Ambulance, and have since had excellent participation with different activities for different age groups, as programme secretary Isabella Fieldhouse explains.
She said: “We kicked off the year with a bang, with an evening kindly hosted at Looe Rifle Club, which was enjoyed by over 25 members!
“We have also been preparing for our annual dung sale, which takes place next Sunday (February 12), where we will be selling dung to raise money for Cornwall Air Ambulance and club funds.
“Cattle and horse dung can be delivered, so get in touch via our socials to order.
“Then in February, we will be supporting members at the Hall For Cornwall Entertainment finals which includes members competing in cabaret and the Senior Member of the Year award.”
Meanwhile, Isabella was recently elected as the first-ever Cornwall YFC Agri officer.
For many years, Cornwall YFC have had an agricultural group, where farm walks and talks are held for members and associate which are always well-supported and enjoyable nights.
This year, CFYFC (Cornwall Federation of Young Farmers Clubs) chairman Tom Retallick, after the success of last year’s walks, proposed the idea of having an elected officer to organise such nights, with Isabella being the successful candidate.
Isabella admitted it was a great honour. She said: “Having been a member of Young Farmers’ for many years now, I am very grateful for all the opportunities presented to me through this wonderful organisation.
“Agriculture is an industry that I am very lucky to be a part of, with many amazing farming enterprises around the county that we can hopefully visit in the coming year!
“We are hoping to put out a programme that has something for everyone from cows to tractors!
“I am really excited to be working alongside such a great county officer team, and, of course, the brilliant county office staff this coming year.”
To find out more about the dung run contact chairman Macauley Frame on 07715 520824