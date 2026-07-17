A CORNISH primary school has been recognised as one of the country’s leading education providers after receiving a prestigious national award for helping children develop the communication skills needed to thrive in modern life.
Lostwithiel School has been named a Voice 21 Oracy Centre of Excellence, recognising its outstanding commitment to developing pupils’ speaking, listening and communication skills through every aspect of school life.
The accolade places the school among an elite group of education providers across the UK and makes it only the second school in the South West to receive the title from education charity Voice 21, which works with around 1,200 schools nationwide.
The award comes amid growing concern over the impact technology and social media are having on children's ability to communicate face-to-face. Education experts increasingly describe oracy as the “fourth R”, alongside reading, writing and arithmetic, because of its importance in helping young people build relationships, succeed in education and prepare for future employment.
With concerns also rising over children's mental health and communication needs, Lostwithiel School adopted a whole-school approach to oracy, weaving speaking and listening into its vision, values, curriculum and everyday culture.
Voice 21 Chief Executive Dr Kate Paradine praised the school's achievement, saying it had demonstrated excellence across every area of school life.
She said: “The Voice 21 Oracy Centre of Excellence award certifies and celebrates schools that are changing the face of education. Lostwithiel School has demonstrated the quality of oracy education being provided across five areas of school life: their school's vision, culture, curriculum, learning and impact on students.
“This whole-school approach is at the heart of what it means to offer high-quality oracy education, which will enable every child to use their voice to thrive in school, work and life.”
Headteacher Mrs Elaine Badger said the school introduced its approach because children today have fewer opportunities to develop spoken communication skills naturally.
“While technology brings many benefits, it can also mean that children have fewer opportunities to develop the spoken communication and social skills that previous generations learned naturally through everyday interactions,” she said.
“We have embraced oracy because we want our children to leave as confident, articulate young people who know how to socialise, listen, collaborate, present their ideas and engage positively with the world around them.”
Alongside its focus on communication, the school is also committed to encouraging children to spend more time outdoors. Every pupil, from two-year-olds attending Tiny Trees Nursery through to Year 6, takes part in at least one Forest School session each week within the school's woodland grounds.
Mrs Badger said the outdoor learning programme forms an important part of the school's holistic approach to education.
“One of the aspects that makes Lostwithiel School so special is the opportunity for children to learn and grow in the natural environment,” she said. “Families are looking for more than just academic success for their children; they want them to be happy and well-rounded individuals. Twinned with our work on oracy, our Forest School provision is another key part of delivering that holistic education.”
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