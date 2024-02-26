MOBILE services on operators using the O2 phone network are currently experiencing significant disruption after a non-functional mast in the Lostwithiel area.
Users have reported issues with their signal in the area, with an impact on Tesco Mobile, Giffgaff and Virgin Mobile network customers, which use the O2 network.
O2 have confirmed there are issues in the area, telling customers that engineers will fix the fault as soon as possible.
They have warned that signal may be intermittent until it is fixed.
In a message to customers, O2 said: ”Sorry, a phone mast close to you is not working.
“It looks like a phone mast near to you isn’t working as it should, sorry. Our engineers are on the case but your service might come and go until we fix it.”