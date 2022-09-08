“We were issued with RN Blue Liner cigarettes – awful! – or we could have had pipe tobacco or ‘tickler’ roll-up tobacco. In the middle of each dorm room was a shiny aluminium bowl – a spit kid. We never used to spit in it but traditionally men would chew tobacco and spit in the spittoon. The wooden huts we slept in would hold about 20 people. I used to swing from one end down to the other on the metal bar that held the roof up. We had to buff the floor with a heavy polisher, and we used Brasso and newspaper to clean the windows.