“With weddings usually on a Saturday we’d return to the studio and the first job was to warm up the large developer tank to the correct temperature. In total darkness, John would load the roll films into spirals and carefully place them into a rack ready to be submerged in the tank. This was a fiddly process and could not be rushed. Once the films were developed and placed in a second tank of fixer solution it was safe to put the light on and wash them in running water for 30 mins. After hanging the films up to dry we would be able to relax on the Sunday, knowing everything was alright.