A THIRD day of filming for Beyond Paradise in Looe took place on Tuesday, August 13, as the Sardine Factory and The Heritage Centre were transformed into Shipton Abbott’s Ten Mile Kitchen.
Holidaymakers crabbing in West Looe rubbed shoulders with fans excited to catch a glimpse of any of the stars; they didn’t have to wait long to spot Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton who play DI Humphrey Goodman and his on-screen fiancee Martha Lloyd.
Jamie Bamber, who plays Martha’s old flame Archie Hughes, had fans predicting a renewed love triangle as he was spotted on set alongside Martha’s mother played by actress Barbara Flynn.
Friends from Norwich on holiday in Looe, Louise Dewsbury and Lisa Osbourne managed to get a perfect snap with the two main stars.
Louise explained: “We watch the programme on television and we knew they were filming today. We literally just followed the signs and waited here a little bit.
“They were really friendly. Sally Bretton asked if we wanted to stand next to Kris Marshall rather than her and she moved out the way so Lisa could stand between them. We’re going home tomorrow - it made our trip.”
Filming is set to continue today in St Austell.