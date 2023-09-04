One fantastic weekend of live music in and around the pubs and clubs of Looe takes place this September 15 to 17.
Live music from shanty groups to heavy rock, will emanate from ten different venues throughout East & West Looe.
More than 80 acts have now been confirmed for what promises to be one great weekend.
Visitors to the town, and local residents, can enjoy free entry to each and every venue, with some kicking off with bonus gigs on Thursday 14 too.
Looe Weekender is organised by a group of publicans in the town in addition to support from Route2 Events who are creating at pop-up venue with the Jolly Sailor to take place at the Quayside Centre on West Looe Quay.
The full list of venues include:
• Hannafore Beach Kiosk,
• West Looe Quay Stage/Jolly Sailor,
• Looe Social Club,
• The Globe,
• The Golden Guinea,
• JJs Bar
• The Ship,
• The Fisherman’s Arms,
• The Bullers Arms,
• The Lions Club Marquee.
Welcome to Looe & Polperro are supporting the event with publicity and branding to help pull together under the website www.looeweekender.com and each venue’s gigs have been uploaded to www.welcometolooe.com/events so the public can view what is on and when and event download the schedule to their own calendars.
Events list
Hannafore Beach Kiosk
Friday, September 15
10am-11am – Sing Rock
11am-11.30am – Samantha Griffiths
12pm -2pm – Josh Curnow
2pm-2.45pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow
3pm-3.45pm – The NobHeadZ - Set 1
3.45pm-4.15pm – Aisling Delaney
4.15pm-5pm – The NobHeadz - Set 2
5pm-5.45pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow
6.30pm-8.30pm – The Stowes
Saturday, September 16
10am - 12pm – Jazz Shed
12pm-1.30pm – NobHeadZ
1.30pm-2.15pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow
2.30pm-4.30pm – Matt Bowen
4.30pm-5.15pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow
5pm-5.45pm – Clare Rope
6pm-8pm – Josh Taylor
Sunday, September 17
10am-12pm – Leon Harvey
1pm-3pm – Company B
3.30pm-5.30pm – Engine Room
6pm-8pm – The NobHeadz will finish the
weekend which will include some sing and
play along songs for all.
Bring your instruments and voices and join
in the fun.
West Looe Quay Stage/Jolly Sailor
Friday, September 15
12pm-1pm – The Wreckers
1.30pm – 2.30pm – True Foxes
3pm – 4pm – Division
4.30pm – 5.30pm – Vince Lee & The Big Combo
6pm – 7pm – Sin Pusher
7.30pm – 8.30pm – The Duskies
9pm – 10.30pm – Wireless
Saturday, September 16
12pm – 1pm – FTW Ronson
1.30pm – 2.30pm – Hanterhir
3pm – 4pm – Boundless Brothers
4.30pm – 5.30pm – The Feel Good Factory
6pm – 7pm – Whistlebelly
7.30pm – 8.30pm – James Dixon
9pm – 10.30pm – Dr.Oz
Sunday, September 17
12pm- 1pm – Lily Ward
1.30pm – 2.30pm – KEO
3pm – 4pm – High Voltage
4.30pm – 5.30pm – ShyFly
6pm – 7pm – Taylor Trio
7.30pm – 8.30pm – Russell Sinclair
9pm – 10.15pm – Daddy Longlegs
Looe Social Club
Friday, September 15
9pm – Firebird
Saturday, September 16
2.30pm – Nick of Time
9pm – Mod Life Krisis
Sunday, September 17
3pm – Bottled Blondie
9pm – Simon Gee
The Globe Inn
Thursday, September 14
3pm – Nik Ward
Friday, September 15
4pm to 6pm – Clatters
8pm – Richard James
Saturday, September 16
8.30pm – The Horizons
Sunday, September 17
3.30pm – The Bucket List
7pm – The Busketeers
The Golden Guinea
Friday, September 15
5.30pm – Marley White
Saturday, September 16
3pm to 5pm – James Shead
6pm to 8.30pm – Club Classics Chilled
Experience Live DJ Ian Harrison & live PA Shelley Smith
Sunday, September 17
3pm to 6pm – DJ Ian Harrison & Paul Hawood on Sax
JJs Bar
Friday, September 15
8.30pm – JEM Sessions (DJ Set)
Saturday, September 16
8.30pm – Division
Sunday, September 17
9pm – Mr Flexxx (DJ Set)
The Ship
Thursday, September 14 — A special performance to kick off the Looe Weekender at 9pm with local band DIVISION
Friday, September 15
3pm – Push through
6pm – Raikes
9pm – Pitch Black
Saturday, September 16
3pm – Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo
6pm – BandEkoot
9pm – Ex-Presidents
Sunday, September 17
3pm – The 3rd Wheel
6pm – Vicious Kitten
9pm – Sons of Autumn
The Fisherman’s Arms
Friday, September 15
2pm to 4pm – Black Friday
5pm to 7pm – Mighty Pumpkins
8pm to 10pm – Bache
Saturday, September 16
2pm to 4pm – Bache & Co
5pm to 7pm – JD Maskell
8pm to 10pm – Marley White
Sunday, September 17
2pm to 4pm – Bache
4pm to 6pm – JD Maskell & Marley White
7pm to 10pm Black Friday
The Bullers Arms
Thursday, September 14
8.30pm – Shite Night
Friday, September 15
6pm – Mellow Doubt
9pm – NaffKo 54
Saturday, September 16
1.30pm – MorZim
4.30pm – Dew Barf
7.30pm – Mighty Howlers
9.30pm – Dusk at Dawns
Sunday, September 17
1.30pm – Red Howlers
4pm – Mustard
6pm – Cyderfex
9.30pm – Monique in ya pocket
The Lions Club Marquee
Saturday, September 16
1.30pm – Juliet from Quirky
2pm – TBC
3pm – Juliet from Quirky
4pm to 5.30pm – Huckleberry Finns
Sunday, September 17
12pm – Just Voices
1.30pm – Samba Kernow
2.15pm – Juliet from Quirky
3pm – Tom Sadler
4pm – Juliet from Quirky
5pm – Cornish Groove Collective
(Information correct at time of printing)