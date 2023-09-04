One fantastic weekend of live music in and around the pubs and clubs of Looe takes place this September 15 to 17.

Live music from shanty groups to heavy rock, will emanate from ten different venues throughout East & West Looe.

More than 80 acts have now been confirmed for what promises to be one great weekend.

Visitors to the town, and local residents, can enjoy free entry to each and every venue, with some kicking off with bonus gigs on Thursday 14 too.

Looe Weekender is organised by a group of publicans in the town in addition to support from Route2 Events who are creating at pop-up venue with the Jolly Sailor to take place at the Quayside Centre on West Looe Quay.

The full list of venues include:

• Hannafore Beach Kiosk,

• West Looe Quay Stage/Jolly Sailor,

• Looe Social Club,

• The Globe,

• The Golden Guinea,

• JJs Bar

• The Ship,

• The Fisherman’s Arms,

• The Bullers Arms,

• The Lions Club Marquee.

Welcome to Looe & Polperro are supporting the event with publicity and branding to help pull together under the website www.looeweekender.com and each venue’s gigs have been uploaded to www.welcometolooe.com/events so the public can view what is on and when and event download the schedule to their own calendars.

Events list

Hannafore Beach Kiosk

Friday, September 15

10am-11am – Sing Rock

11am-11.30am – Samantha Griffiths

12pm -2pm – Josh Curnow

2pm-2.45pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow

3pm-3.45pm – The NobHeadZ - Set 1

3.45pm-4.15pm – Aisling Delaney

4.15pm-5pm – The NobHeadz - Set 2

5pm-5.45pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow

6.30pm-8.30pm – The Stowes

Saturday, September 16

10am - 12pm – Jazz Shed

12pm-1.30pm – NobHeadZ

1.30pm-2.15pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow

2.30pm-4.30pm – Matt Bowen

4.30pm-5.15pm – Liskeard Radio Roadshow

5pm-5.45pm – Clare Rope

6pm-8pm – Josh Taylor

Sunday, September 17

10am-12pm – Leon Harvey 

1pm-3pm – Company B

3.30pm-5.30pm – Engine Room 

6pm-8pm – The NobHeadz will finish the

weekend which will include some sing and

play along songs for all.

Bring your instruments and voices and join 

in the fun. 

West Looe Quay Stage/Jolly Sailor

Friday, September 15

12pm-1pm – The Wreckers

1.30pm – 2.30pm – True Foxes

3pm – 4pm – Division

4.30pm – 5.30pm – Vince Lee & The Big Combo

6pm – 7pm – Sin Pusher

7.30pm – 8.30pm – The Duskies

9pm – 10.30pm – Wireless

Saturday, September 16

12pm – 1pm – FTW Ronson

1.30pm – 2.30pm – Hanterhir

3pm – 4pm – Boundless Brothers

4.30pm – 5.30pm – The Feel Good Factory

6pm – 7pm – Whistlebelly

7.30pm – 8.30pm – James Dixon

9pm – 10.30pm – Dr.Oz

Sunday, September 17

12pm- 1pm – Lily Ward

1.30pm – 2.30pm – KEO

3pm – 4pm – High Voltage

4.30pm – 5.30pm – ShyFly

6pm – 7pm – Taylor Trio

7.30pm – 8.30pm – Russell Sinclair

9pm – 10.15pm – Daddy Longlegs 

Looe Social Club

Friday, September 15

9pm – Firebird

Saturday, September 16

2.30pm – Nick of Time

9pm – Mod Life Krisis

Sunday, September 17

3pm – Bottled Blondie

9pm – Simon Gee

The Globe Inn

Thursday, September 14

3pm – Nik Ward

Friday, September 15

4pm to 6pm – Clatters

8pm – Richard James

Saturday, September 16

8.30pm – The Horizons

Sunday, September 17

3.30pm – The Bucket List

7pm – The Busketeers

The Golden Guinea

Friday, September 15

5.30pm – Marley White

Saturday, September 16

3pm to 5pm – James Shead

6pm to 8.30pm – Club Classics Chilled

Experience Live DJ Ian Harrison & live PA Shelley Smith

Sunday, September 17

3pm to 6pm – DJ Ian Harrison & Paul Hawood on Sax

JJs Bar

Friday, September 15

8.30pm – JEM Sessions (DJ Set)

Saturday, September 16

8.30pm – Division

Sunday, September 17

9pm – Mr Flexxx (DJ Set)

The Ship

Thursday, September 14 — A special performance to kick off the Looe Weekender at 9pm with local band DIVISION

Friday, September 15

3pm – Push through

6pm – Raikes

9pm – Pitch Black

Saturday, September 16

3pm – Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo

6pm – BandEkoot

9pm – Ex-Presidents

Sunday, September 17

3pm – The 3rd Wheel

6pm – Vicious Kitten

9pm – Sons of Autumn

The Fisherman’s Arms

Friday, September 15

2pm to 4pm – Black Friday

5pm to 7pm – Mighty Pumpkins

8pm to 10pm – Bache

Saturday, September 16

2pm to 4pm – Bache & Co

5pm to 7pm – JD Maskell

8pm to 10pm – Marley White

Sunday, September 17

2pm to 4pm – Bache

4pm to 6pm – JD Maskell & Marley White

7pm to 10pm Black Friday

The Bullers Arms

Thursday, September 14

8.30pm – Shite Night

Friday, September 15

6pm – Mellow Doubt

9pm – NaffKo 54

Saturday, September 16

1.30pm – MorZim

4.30pm – Dew Barf

7.30pm – Mighty Howlers

9.30pm – Dusk at Dawns

Sunday, September 17

1.30pm –  Red Howlers

4pm – Mustard

6pm – Cyderfex

9.30pm – Monique in ya pocket

The Lions Club Marquee

Saturday, September 16

1.30pm – Juliet from Quirky

2pm – TBC

3pm – Juliet from Quirky

4pm to 5.30pm – Huckleberry Finns

Sunday, September 17

12pm – Just Voices

1.30pm – Samba Kernow

2.15pm – Juliet from Quirky

3pm – Tom Sadler

4pm – Juliet from Quirky

5pm – Cornish Groove Collective

(Information correct at time of printing)

Further Information from Peter Friend, email [email protected]