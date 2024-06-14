Looe’s D-Day 80 commemorations continued with a veteran’s coffee morning.
Organised by Looe town councillor Chris Harwood, a Navy veteran, and Army veteran Cllr Armand Toms, both expressed the importance of remembering Looe’s wartime history and the individuals impacted.
The coffee morning took place in the council chambers at Looe Library and Community Hub. It was an opportunity for veterans past and present to sit down, have a coffee and a chat.
The chambers are home to a large plaque, originally presented to the council as recognition for the adoption of Motor Launch 140 during warship week 1942.
Talking to those who attended the morning, Chris spoke eagerly of Looe’s involvement with Motor Launch 140 which was built by Frank Curtis in his boat yard at the western edge of Millpool Car Park.
A photo of the ship was on display for the coffee morning guests, alongside a selection of D-day literature.
Chris Harwood has an extensive naval history, joining HMS Ganges as a junior electrical mechanic at age 16, and advancing to head of the weapons engineering department at sea on HMS Argyll.
Since retirement Chris continues to serve public interest as an HMS Raleigh mentor.
Looe commemorations also included a gathering at Wooldown on June 6 for the ceremonial lighting of the Looe beacon which could be viewed from miles around.
The site belongs to East Looe Town who wanted the town to join in the lighting of a ‘light of peace’ beacon in line with international D-Day 80 celebrations.