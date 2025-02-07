Oars of Thunder will be welcomed back to Looe at a community event celebrating their “adventure of a lifetime”.
The four gig rowers from Looe Rowing Club were first in class to arrive in Antigua after their gruelling 3000 nautical mile row across the Atlantic.
Harry Poulson, Kim Tolfrey, Nathaniel Rothwell, and Sally Crabb finished the World’s Toughest Row in 40 days rowing from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean.
The event at Millpool centre on Sunday, February 23, will give the public the chance to meet the crew hear them speak about the highs and lows of their trip across the Atlantic.
Places at the Millpool event are limited and need to be booked in advance. Call the Millpool centre on 07950 516667.