THE countdown to Christmas in Looe is on – and the Cornish seaside town is ready to sparkle brighter than ever!
The festivities officially begin on Thursday, November 28, when the beloved Lantern Parade lights up the streets from the Millpool to the seafront.
Organised by Looe Town Council, this joyful evening brings together music, laughter, and a plentiful supply of community spirit – all culminating in the arrival of Father Christmas himself and a dazzling fireworks finale over the town’s harbour.
Here’s the evening’s schedule:
- 6:10pm – Lantern Parade participants gather outside Looe Library and Community Hub
- 6:20pm – Parade departs from Millpool, crossing the bridge to the seafront
- 7:00pm – Live music begins at the seafront
- 7:20pm – Santa makes his grand entrance
- 7:30pm – Christmas lights switch-on
- 7:32pm – Fireworks & festive entertainment
(Please note that times may vary depending on the weather.)
The fun continues all weekend! On November 28th and 29th, many of Looe’s town centre shops will stay open until 7pm, offering the perfect chance to find unique gifts while soaking up the festive atmosphere.
With twinkling lights reflected in the harbour, cosy cafés serving seasonal treats and the many restaurants launching their Christmas menus, it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.
There’s free parking from 4pm daily at the Riverbank and Millpool car parks – running right through to March 31, 2026.
Don’t miss the return of two festive favourites launching on November 28 — the Festive Window Display Competition and the Elf Hunt, sponsored by the Portbyhan Hotel & Restaurant.
Vote for your favourite window displays, then hunt for 30 cheeky elves hiding in local shops!
Spot at least 20 and you could win a Sunday Carvery for Six at the Portbyhan in 2026.
For the full Christmas schedule and updates, visit: welcometolooe.com/whats-on/christmas-in-looe-2025
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.