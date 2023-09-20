Representatives of Looe Pioneers Running Club, John and Geraldine Bowden, have presented a cheque to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust for £6,613.36.
This represents money raised from the 2023 Looe 10 Miler race organised by Looe Pioneers and sponsored by Tristan Lewis (director of Westcountry Bakery Ltd and Airtight Storage Solutions Ltd) and Alex Goodenough (director Of Airtight Storage Solutions Ltd) who were also there to handover the cheque and enjoy a guided tour of the headquarters and the Air Ambulance.
Next year’s Looe 10 Miler will take place on Sunday, February 25.