A team of four intrepid Cornish Pilot Gig rowers from Looe are gearing up for the start of the challenge of a lifetime.
The Oars of Thunder crew of Kim Tolfey, Sally Crabb, Nathaniel Rothwell and Harry Poulson, all members of Looe Gig Rowing Club, will be on the start line of the World’s Toughest Row on Wednesday, December 11, at 7.45 UTC.
Weather conditions prompted a change in plan by the organisers to start the race 24 hours ahead of its scheduled departure.
The challenge will see 110 rowers in 38 teams from 19 nation row 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean. The aim of the team from Looe is to raise £50,000 for the RNLI which is celebrating its 200th year.
Ahead of their departure the crew of Oars of Thunder have been taking part in sea trials testing all the equipment on board their ocean rowing boat, an Rannoch R45 aptly named Catch of the Day.
On the eve of the race start, crew member Kim said: “We are all feeling prepared although a little scared of the unknown. It has been nearly three years in the planning and we are all looking forward to eat, sleep, row, repeat for around 40 days.
“The boat feels amazing, not heavy at all. A real testament to the boat builder Rannoch.”
The team completed their training in Looe Bay at the end of September. With the boat shipped out to Tenerife in October, the team have been concentrating on their strength and fitness ahead of the challenge.
The boat is 8m long 1.7m wide and can hold enough food and equipment for the team to row unsupported across the Atlantic ocean. With a water maker and water heater on board they will have packets of food to to sustain them on the arduous journey which will see them rowing 1.5-million rowing strokes.
To meet the entry requirements, the crew members have had to undertake a series of mandatory courses encompassing ocean rowing, navigation, sea survival, and first aid at sea.
Navigating colossal waves that can reach up to 20 feet in height, the crew face the constant risk of capsizing. Catch of the Day is equipped with self-righting capabilities to mitigate this danger.
Kim said: “It looks like it will be a hard slog for the first week as we try and get away from land. The wind will probably mean we have to go South before we can go West but this is quite typical.
“We all realise the immensity and scale of this challenge and are extremely grateful for the support received to date from friends, family, sponsors, and the public,” Kim added.
A spokesperson for Looe Gig Rowing Club said: “We are all immensely proud of them and cannot wait their stories of this incredible adventure when they return home.
Fundraising is still very much in full swing
So far the team has raised £1,045 of their goal of £50,000 target for the RNLI.