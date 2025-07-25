THE volunteer crews from Looe RNLI rescued three people from Downend Point, Polperro on Thursday, July 25 after their kayak started sinking.
A group of three were kayaking from Polperro around to Talland Bay and back when their kayak began to take on water and sink. The group were able to climb ashore on rocks at Downend Point.
Due to the very poor network coverage in the area, they were unable to call 999 for help despite having mobile phones with them. One of the group made their way back to Talland to call for help from shore.
At the same time Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) were receiving multiple 999 calls reporting shouts for help in the Talland Bay area.
Many of the Looe RNLI volunteer crew were in the vicinity of the lifeboat station packing up their sailing dinghies and changing out of wetsuits after their Thursday evening race when launch pagers sounded at 7.50pm.
Within three minutes, the crew had changed into their drysuits and lifejackets to launch the charity’s D Class inshore lifeboat Ollie Naismith II and made best speed towards Talland.
Given that Falmouth MRCC had requested an immediate launch, as additional crew arrived at station, the launch authority decided the Atlantic 85 Sheila and Dennis Tongue II would provide extra support and a communications relay to Looe and Polruan Coastguard rescue teams who were also tasked to attend.
As the D Class approached Talland Bay, the crew spotted a person waving on the beach, and went over to investigate. The person told them he was with two other people on a kayak when it started to take on water and sink. The other two had climbed onto rocks on Downend Point towards Polperro and he had made his way back to the beach to call for assistance.
With the first casualty on the D Class, the crew headed over to Downend Point. Two of the crew went onto the rocks to check on the other two casualties, finding them cold and wet but uninjured.
As the Atlantic 85 arrived on scene, the casualties were taken onto the D Class wrapped in thermal blankets to be taken back to Polperro where they were staying - the Atlantic 85 crew following with the kayak.
Commenting after the rescue, volunteer on the D Class, David Jackman, said: “This was not the first time we have been called to an incident around Downend Point where there has been no mobile phone coverage.
“Even though the group were well prepared, carrying additional methods of calling for help such as a personal locater beacon (PLB) or VHF radio would have enabled them to call for help straight away.
“David went on to say that while the cause of this water ingress was unclear, it’s always a good idea to check your kayak or vessel before heading out, making sure hatch covers are closed and drainage bungs are seated correctly and not perished.
