A DUO of World War II re-enactors have completed a two week eating challenge, raising £420 for charity.
Pam from Holsworthy, and Laura from Tavistock, collectively known as the ‘Homefront Kitchen Girls’ tour events and commemorations throughout Devon and Cornwall with their interactive displays featuring the foods and wares which would have been eaten by those who lived through the years of rationing while war waged across Europe.
The duo also include information on rationing, laundry, housekeeping, air raids and more in their displays.
With The Keep - Bodmin’s military museum raising money to be able to acquire and renovate the former keep of the Duke of Cornwall Light Infantry which had its barracks on the outskirts of the town adjacent to Bodmin General railway station, the duo decided to do their bit to help out.
They decided to undertake a two week eating challenge where they were only able to eat meals using amounts and ingredients which would have been permitted by the ration book.
In addition to spending the fortnight eating the rations permitted in 1941, they also looked the part too, spending the length of the challenge wearing clothing from the 1940s.
