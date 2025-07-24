A Mitchell garden that is known locally as a favourite location for pick-your-own is opening to raise funds for charity.
Mitchell Fruit Garden will be open for visitors to enjoy with proceeds going to Children’s Hospice South West’s Little Harbour children’s hospice on Sunday, August 17 from 11am to 3pm.
The garden is run award-winning garden designer Kim Parish who hopes to establish it as a cultural hub following the creation of a sub-tropical garden and sunflower field. Visitors are also welcome to enjoy a pick-your-own experience where they can hand pick their favourite fruits and take them home to enjoy.
There will be talks during the day from Kim and Kevin Smith of the Cornish Rose Company on how to create a sub-tropical garden.
The talks will take place at 12pm and 1.30pm and will be undercover so will be taking place no matter the weather.
Entry is £5 for adults and children get in for free, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go straight to Children’s hospice South West. There will also be an opportunity to purchase refreshments and plants with 10 per cent being very kindly donated to the charity.
Alice Merrett, the area fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: “This is sure to be a lovely day at Mitchell Fruit Garden, and we’re so grateful to Kim for holding this Open Garden for us.
“Every pound goes towards keeping Little Harbour running every day of the year, so every donation makes all the difference, and what better way to fundraise than enjoying a beautiful garden this summer?”
People are invited to open their own garden to help support Children’s Hospice South West. Anyone interested in hosting an open garden event for their local children’s hospice can visit www.chsw.org.uk/opengardens
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.