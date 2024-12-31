A FORMER Lifeboat Operations Manager at Looe RNLI has been recognised in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours for his role in helping the charity save lives at sea.
David Haines, who has dedicated over 30 years to the RNLI, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
His citation reads: ‘a humble hero whose legacy transcends accolades, his selfless devotion is an inspiration to everyone in guaranteeing a path of service, courage and kindness for generations to come.’
A familiar and hugely popular face around the Looe quayside, David has provided selfless and steadfast commitment to saving lives at sea from the moment the town’s Lifeboat Station reopened its doors in 1992,
Over the past three decades, David has held volunteer roles across all levels within the station, initially as lifeboat crew and then helm, before stepping back into the pivotal role of Lifeboat Operations Manager at a time when the station needed strong leadership and stability.
His visionary approach has ensured the seamless operation of the station, safeguarding its future through strategic planning, volunteer empowerment and community engagement.
During David’s 32 years of service, the lifeboats in Looe have been launched on service 1,027 times, crews have assisted 826 people and saved 65 lives.
However, his passion for lifesaving stems from a lifelong connection to the sea. In 1979 David’s brother John, aged 19, tragically died following a fishing accident at sea. Ever since he has worked tirelessly on and around the water playing his part in water safety.
A boat owner since the age of 15, David has worked as a commercial fisherman, as well as serving as a Looe Harbour Commissioner. He also works on the fish market and can usually be found on East Looe quay helping the fishing community - or on his ferryboat Emma Louise.
His contagious enthusiasm has inspired countless individuals to join the RNLI, including his own family members who have followed in his footsteps.
He was recognised with a special Rotary Award for his vocational and voluntary work in 2018 - and received the RNLI’s 30-year Long Service Award in 2022.
Although David retired from operational service on his 70th birthday in October, he has left an outstanding lifesaving legacy as the crew embark on a new chapter. Fortunately, the community has continued to benefit from his unparalleled expertise and wise counsel as he has taken up a new role as Chair of the Lifeboat Management Group, representing the wider activities of the RNLI.
In 2009, he also emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience within the Cornish seaside town, this after a 19-year-old lost his life unexpectedly. David was the driving force behind an appeal to fund and name a lifeboat after the young man. Over the past two decades, Looe has been well served by two D class lifeboats named in memory of Ollie Naismith.
David also gave his time generously to advocating the RNLI’s lifeguard service in South East Cornwall in the busy summer months, ensuring the lifeboat crews and lifeguards train together to achieve maximum lifesaving effect. This also extended to supporting the lifeguards in their annual rescue board challenge, a gruelling open water paddle using nothing but their arms to raise essential funds for the charity.
On hearing the news that he had been recognised by King Charles, David said: “I was so surprised when I received the letter saying that I was going to receive an honour, it took a while for the news to sink in.
“I feel incredibly proud and humbled to have been recognised in this way, but I couldn’t have achieved anything without the support of the Looe RNLI family. From the operational crew to the many fundraising, shop and boathouse guide volunteers, plus the local community who have supported Looe RNLI so well over the decades.
“On a personal note, I’m also very proud that my family have been influenced by my volunteering and have all been involved in the RNLI and maritime in one way or another. I’d like to thank everyone who has made my time with the RNLI so memorable - and for my family who have been so supportive.
“My 32 years as a volunteer has been immensely rewarding and I feel privileged to be part of such a fantastic organisation.”