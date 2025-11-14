LOOE RNLI has launched a major appeal for new volunteers as the station looks to strengthen its lifesaving team ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons.
The charity is seeking both inshore lifeboat crew and shore crew, roles that sit at the heart of every rescue launched from the town’s historic coastline.
Re-established in 1992, Looe’s RNLI station plays a crucial role in protecting those who work, live and holiday along Looe Bay. Its volunteer crews provide cover from Rame Head to Lansallos, operating two inshore lifeboats: an Atlantic 85 and a D-Class vessel. These boats are launched using a specialist Talus MB4-H semi-submersible tractor and an Agri tractor, allowing them to reach casualties quickly in challenging sea conditions.
The RNLI describes lifeboat volunteering as one of the most exhilarating and meaningful commitments a person can make. Volunteers do not need any maritime background; instead, they receive extensive training in casualty care, seamanship, navigation and emergency response.
The charity emphasises its inclusive approach, offering professional-grade equipment, guidance and support to every crew member.
However, the nature of the role means volunteers must live or work close to the station, with crews expected to be ready to launch within ten minutes of their pagers sounding. Looe RNLI is particularly keen to hear from people who are available during daytime hours, a period when many existing volunteers are at work. All applicants must be over 18.
The RNLI is also appealing for new shore crew members, vital volunteers who work behind the scenes to prepare the lifeboats for launch, assist during recoveries and ensure the boats are washed down, refuelled and ready for the next emergency.
Shore crew serve as the backbone of every successful rescue, enabling lifeboat crews to proceed safely and swiftly..
Those interested can register their interest via: https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/volunteering-opportunities
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.