A dedicated crew member of Looe RNLI, is swapping her seat boots for running shoes as she prepares to tackle the virtual London Marathon on Sunday, April 27.
Instead of navigating rough seas, Vicky Thomas will instead be pounding the pavements of the Cornish town, taking on the full 26.2 mile distance, all in aid of the lifesaving charity she proudly serves.
Having spent countless hours on call with the Looe lifeboat crew, Vicky knows firsthand the importance of the RNLI’s work.
Now, she’s bringing that same commitment and determination to her marathon challenge, hoping to raise vital funds that keep the lifeboats running and her team ready to respond at a moment's notice.
She says: “If you see me running please say hello or give a wave, if you see I’ve fallen in a bush please pull me out and push me on my way...if you see me on the ground please stop my Strava!”
Vicky is inviting locals, supporters and fellow fitness enthusiasts to join her for parts of the run or merely to cheer her along the route. Whether it’s a mile, five, or just a wave of encouragement, every bit of support will help her cross the finish line.
She added: “I am blessed to be one of the amazing lifeboat crew in Looe, a true band of brothers and sisters who are always ready to drop everything no matter what time of day or night to #SaveLivesAtSea.”
All donations made through Vicky’s JustGiving page will go directly to the RNLI to help fund the vital work of volunteer lifeboat crews like hers.
“Running a marathon solo is tough, but knowing the community is behind me – and that it’s for a cause so close to my hear – will carry me through,” said Vicky.