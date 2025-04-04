A WATERFRONT restaurant in Looe has seen bookings soar after featuring prominently in an episode of BBC One’s hit drama Beyond Paradise.
The Sardine Factory, owned by renowned chef Ben Palmer, became an overnight hotspot as viewers rushed online to secure a table following its on-screen appearance.
The popular eatery, known for its fresh seafood and stunning harbour views, played a key role in the episode, showcasing its charming setting to a nationwide audience. Within hours of the broadcast, reservations skyrocketed, with food lovers eager to experience the restaurant that captivated TV audiences.
The restaurant, located on Quay Road, has a Michelin Bib Gourmand and a Great British Menu winner at its helm - and was a central focus of the first episode of the new series, where Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman’s partner, Martha Lloyd, opens up her new business venture, Ten Mile Kitchen.
Cornish fans of the show were tickled by a traditional Devon versus Cornwall scone stand-off, where two police detectives from either side of the border. Are seen to be battling it out while layering on jam and cream in opposite orders.
There was further drama in the restaurant during the season opener, when Martha’s mother Anne (played by Barbara Flynn) has a fall in the kitchen, prompting chef Ben to call out humorously to his chefs on social media ‘who forgot to mop up the spill guys?’
The series, which is headed up by actor Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, is showcasing areas of Devon and Cornwall rarely seen before on national television. Stunning imagery of Looe’s beach and harbour could be seen throughout the episode, bringing the popular seaside town to the forefront of the UK’s holiday list.
Chef Ben, who himself is no stranger to the silver screen, said: “It was so exciting to be approached by the BBC and asked if they use the restaurant for filming. The team have done an incredible job of shining a spotlight on Looe and surrounding areas and now we are seeing an uplift in bookings as a direct result.”
Following the showing of the episode, the online restaurant booking system saw 245 bookings made, compared to 45 the previous week – a whopping increase of 444 per cent.
Ben, who opened The Sardine Factory restaurant in 2018 as part of a regeneration project which also saw the creation of a museum, gained national recognition by winning the starter course at the BBC’s Great British Menu 2024 with his golden beetroot dish ‘Firefly’ which he took all the way to Paris for the banquet.
He also saw two of his recipes featured in the Great British Menu 20th anniversary recipe book which was published earlier this year.
The Sardine Factory is aptly named in recognition of its past life as an old sardine factory, with a menu reflecting the ethos of the Cornish fishing port and a passion for local season produce with an abundance of sustainable fish dishes.