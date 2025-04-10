IN the picturesque seaside town of Looe, known for its narrow streets, fishing heritage and postcard-perfect views, a wave of frustration is rising among local residents.
The tags, which appear to be the signature of someone calling themselves ‘KOSE’, have been spotted in numerous locations throughout both East and West Looe.
Walls, fences and other property have all been tagged in recent days, resulting in an unpleasant visual for both people living in the Cornish town and those visiting ahead of the busy Easter period.
The actions of those involved has clearly irked Looe residents, who have taken to one of the town’s community message boards on social media.
“A select few call it ‘art’ when it’s just vandalism and ugly,” wrote one resident.
Another added: “This is just vandalism. They are not bored, they are just nasty pieces of work.”
Looe Town Council is aware of the problem and are working with local police to identify those responsible. CCTV footage is being reviewed and community officers have also stepped up patrols.
Back in December of last year, the Cornish Times highlighted a similar issue which had been raised at a Looe Town Council meeting.
Councillor John Charnock said at the time he believed there were one or two children responsible for the offences and that it was springing up everywhere, especially around the public toilets.
A Looe Town Council spokesperson said: “We understand the frustration caused by graffiti in our town. Graffiti is a challenge for our maintenance team, taking up time and resources to remove. We encourage people to help by reporting any instances of graffiti through the Devon and Cornwall Police website.”
However, as the town rallies to restore its appearance, the message from Looe is clear: art may have its place - but not at the cost of pride and heritage.