PIONEER running friends from Looe are racing rings around the competition with their racing granny costumes this carnival season.
The three grannies have taken part in Looe and Bodmin carnival to date and been awarded firsts at both.
They were overall winner in the grand procession during Looe carnival week and now placed first in the walking group one to four category during the Bodmin carnival procession on August 17.
The grannies are proving a real crowdpleaser. The idea came from seeing grannies on segways at another event, but the group decided to do their grannies walking.
They adapted trolleys so they can walk with them, built by Martin Gregory, painted by Julie Gregory, and dressed with used clothes from family and charity shops.
Julie Gregory, one of the racing grannies, said: “The crowds absolutely loved it. We did bring a smile to lots of people.
“It's fantastic to win a cup, but the main reason for taking part is to bring fun and laughter to the carnival but also to support the towns with their charity work and make sure the tradition continues.”
The Looe grannies pictured at Bodmin Carnival are Martin Gregory, Julie Gregory and Lynne Overd.