ON TUESDAY, May 21, representatives from Looe Pioneers Running Club presented a cheque to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust for £6,462.72. This represents money raised from the Looe 10 Miler 2024 race organised by Looe Pioneers and sponsored by Tristan Lewis (director of Westcountry Bakery Ltd and Airtight Storage Solutions Ltd) and Alex Goodenough (director of Airtight Storage Solutions Ltd) who were also there to handover the cheque and enjoy a guided tour of the headquarters and the air ambulance. The date for the Looe 10 Miler 2025 is Sunday, March 2.
Looe Pioneers hand over cheque to Cornwall Air Ambulance
Sponsors and club members were on hand for the special handover
By Contributed
Friday 24th May 2024 12:00 pm
Representatives of Looe Pioneers Running Club) were on hand to present Cornwall Air Ambulance with a cheque from their Looe 10 Miler race. From left: John Bowden, June Slee, Geraldine Bowden, Roger Carter (all LPRC), Martin Bunt (Cornwall Air Ambulance paramedic), Justine and John Featherstone (LPRC), Mick McLachlan (CAA paramedic), Nina Bond (Looe 10 Miler race director), Tristan Lewis and Alex Goodenough (race sponsors). (Looe Pioneers Running Club)
