ON TUESDAY, May 21, representatives from Looe Pioneers Running Club presented a cheque to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust for £6,462.72. This represents money raised from the Looe 10 Miler 2024 race organised by Looe Pioneers and sponsored by Tristan Lewis (director of Westcountry Bakery Ltd and Airtight Storage Solutions Ltd) and Alex Goodenough (director of Airtight Storage Solutions Ltd) who were also there to handover the cheque and enjoy a guided tour of the headquarters and the air ambulance. The date for the Looe 10 Miler 2025 is Sunday, March 2.