A LOCAL running group has celebrated a busy month of races.
Twenty-six Looe Pioneers took part in an annual race at Boconnoc late last month. Organised by East Cornwall Harriers the event sees runners take on a five mile challenge of mixed terrain from unmade paths, woodland and on road travelling around the estate near Lostwithiel.
On May 7, seven Pioneers took part in 5k, half marathon and fun run races during the Saltash May Fair weekend.
Despite the rain, fun was had by all the runners involved.
Looe Pioneers meet on Tuesdays 7pm to 8pm in the Looe Community Academy and Thursdays 7pm to 8pm Looe Millpool Car Park.