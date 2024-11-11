A SERVICE of remembrance was held in Looe at the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday at 10.30am.

The town council, South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd, and local community groups turned out to honour those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent campaigns serving their country.

South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd joins Looe town and Cornwall councillors in the parade through Looe with representatives from the two Looe town trusts. (Picture: RNLI/Ian Foster) ( )

Volunteers from RNLI lifeboat station in Looe joined the community at the war memorial to remember the fallen.

Looe RNLI's Dave Haines walking with others to the war memorial to lay wreaths on behalf of the community. (Picture: RNLI/Ian Foster) ( )

Convention at the RNLI Albatross boathouse dictates that the youngest or most recent volunteer crew member is asked to lay the wreath, but this year, Dave Haines was asked to represent the station as he steps down as lifeboat operations manager.

Looe Town band at the town's war memorial as town's councillors and groups gather to remember those lost to the first and second world wars, and more recent campaigns. (Picture: LTC). ( )

Assistant Harbour Master Dave Jackman, one of our senior helms at the lifeboat station was asked to lay a wreath for "those who cannot be here" on behalf of Looe branch Royal British Legion Chairman, Louis Portman.

Looe's Mayor and town councillors gather at the Looe war memorial to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday. (Picture: LTC) ( )

RNLI shop volunteers Sue Bungey and Marilyn Berry had an early morning start on Armistice Day (Monday November 11) as they awaited the 6.22am to London Paddington - the GWR Poppies to Paddington Service. Sue knitted the wreath as part of the knitathon organised by the RNLI.

Looe RNLI volunteers Sue Bungey and Trish Calloway with the homemade wreath which travelled to London and will take pride of place at the Paddington war memorial. (Picture: RNLI/Ian Foster) ( )