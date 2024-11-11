A SERVICE of remembrance was held in Looe at the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday at 10.30am.
The town council, South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd, and local community groups turned out to honour those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent campaigns serving their country.
Volunteers from RNLI lifeboat station in Looe joined the community at the war memorial to remember the fallen.
Convention at the RNLI Albatross boathouse dictates that the youngest or most recent volunteer crew member is asked to lay the wreath, but this year, Dave Haines was asked to represent the station as he steps down as lifeboat operations manager.
Assistant Harbour Master Dave Jackman, one of our senior helms at the lifeboat station was asked to lay a wreath for "those who cannot be here" on behalf of Looe branch Royal British Legion Chairman, Louis Portman.
RNLI shop volunteers Sue Bungey and Marilyn Berry had an early morning start on Armistice Day (Monday November 11) as they awaited the 6.22am to London Paddington - the GWR Poppies to Paddington Service. Sue knitted the wreath as part of the knitathon organised by the RNLI.
The wreath was handed over to the GWR service to Paddington where it will be laid alongside other wreaths from all over the country at the war memorial on platform 1.