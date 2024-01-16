TEAM members from Looe Marine Conservation Group (LMCG) have had a busy start to the year as they hold two environmentally friendly events with more to come.
On January 13, volunteers brushed away the Christmas cobwebs as they took part in a New Year beach clean on Hannafore Beach.
This was shortly followed by the second event of year called ‘Riverfly Training’ at Forest Holidays Deerpark in Liskeard.
The event helped to train volunteers in carrying out monthly surveys where they will monitor the presence of a certain insect species to protect water quality.
The next event to take place called ‘Talk and Meeting: Dive into Ocean Pollution with the Marine Conservation Society’ will take place on January 16 from 6.15pm to 8.15pm at the RNLI station.
Visitors are invited to join in with a discussion with the Marine Conservation Society to learn more about ocean pollution and what we can do to stop it
The final event in January will be Shoresearch training with Cornwall Wildlife Trust on January 28.
This event will take place from 10am till 3pm at the Hannafore Point Hotel – a great way to explore the local coast, learn more about the wildlife found there and find out more about the habitat.