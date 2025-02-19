Their owners, skippers and crews fondly remember the days when huge fleets of sailing luggers – the wooden-built fishing boats take their name from their distinctive rig of lug sails which are peculiar to Cornish, Brittany, Isle of Man and Scottish fishing fleets – fished off the Cornish coast, working long lines, deep out in the English Channel, for conger, ray, turbot and the like, or shooting miles of drift nets to catch pilchards, once the mainstay of the country’s fishing industry.