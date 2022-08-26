Looe Live cancelled for another year due to cost of living
Looe Live festival 2022 is no longer going ahead this September due to rising running costs.
In a post on their Facebook page, the organisers posted: “It’s with heavy hearts we announce that Looe Live 2022 is cancelled and won’t be going ahead as we planned this September.
“The team’s worked tirelessly over the last three years, throughout the most challenging of times, to bring the festival back to Looe this year. Unfortunately, despite our very best efforts, the numbers just aren’t in our favour.”
The festival which was due to feature performers such as Tom Meighan, the former frontman for Kasabian, rock band Lightning Seeds, as well as Reef, Public Service Broadcasting, Soul II Soul, The Subways and more has suffered due to the rising cost of living.
“The impact of the cost-of-living crisis, significantly increased production and infrastructure costs, lack of confidence in ticketed events and a very competitive market are just some of the main factors we’re up against,” said a spokesperson online.
Organisers have expressed that their priority is now making sure that ticket holders receive a fill refund. “Now our priority is ensuring that all ticket holders receive a full refund, and to do our best by the fantastic network of local suppliers, workforce, and supporters – who’re all integral to the extended Looe Live team.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and wanted to say such a big thank you, for your support and understanding - which we’re so appreciative and grateful for.
“All ticket holders who’ve purchased tickets for the 2022 Looe Live festival, and those who rolled over tickets from 2020 and 2021 will be contacted directly by SeeTickets via email. You will receive a refund to the payment method used to place your ticket order within 28 days.”
