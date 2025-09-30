THE town council in Looe have successfully won grant funding to explore how creativity and the arts can play a bigger role in the town’s future.
Consultants or organisations with a strong track record in community arts or creative practice are now being invited to apply to deliver the work.
The feasibility study will map out opportunities to grow arts and cultural activity in Looe, with the final report due by the end of 2025.
At least five community consultation sessions will be held in the town this autumn, giving residents the chance to share their ideas and help shape the vision.
For more information or to request a project brief, contact the Town Clerk by emailing [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.