FOLLOWING a busy three months involving 81 judging visits to local businesses, the finalists have been announced for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards which will be presented in Truro Cathedral on Thursday, November 13.
67 finalists have been selected, though in some categories none are named in advance so as to keep a few surprises for the big night. A further two special awards will also announced and 10 will be rewarded with Commended status.
All will be in suspense until the awards ceremony, when they will learn whether they have won gold, silver or bronze awards. The annual competition is now in its 24th year, with changes every year to categories and criteria, reflecting the constant innovation and reinvention across the industry.
This year’s awards took sustainability to an even higher level with the launch of a new Regenerative Tourism category, encouraging businesses to new heights in their commitment to the environment and community.
Winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony, with gold winners in matching categories nominated to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the national Visit England Awards in 2026.
Stuart Reid, Chief Executive of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, said: “We’re honoured to support this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards and would like to congratulate all the finalists on their outstanding achievements.
“Tourism is at the heart of our region, and it’s inspiring to see so many businesses showcasing the passion, creativity and dedication that make this region such a special destination. We’re delighted to celebrate and champion their success.”
Awards organiser Robin Barker of Services for Tourism commented: “This year saw a further elevation of standards in many categories and the team has been delighted to see businesses go on to yet new heights. I am astounded by their innovation and resilience.”
Award categories cover everything from dog friendly, new tourism business, and accessible and inclusive tourism to restaurants, glamping, hotels and pubs. A Winner of Winners title and special Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award will also be presented on the night.
The full list of finalists:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
- Bridge Bike Hire, Wadebridge
- Sara’s Cottage, Truro
- The Minack Theatre, Porthcurno
- Wetwheels South West, Truro
Active and Learning Experience of the Year
- The Falmouth Ghost Tour - Falmouth Uncovered, Falmouth
- Train Driver Experiences - Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East
- Full Classic Tour - Via Ferrata Cornwall, Penryn
B&B and Guesthouse of the Year
- Boscastle House, Boscastle
- Ivy House Cornwall B&B, St Austell
Business Events Venue of the Year
- To be announced at the Awards event
Cafe/Tearoom of the Year
Finalists
- Teacup Tearoom, Mevagissey
- Tree of Life Café at St Nectan’s Glen, Tintagel
- Trevithick and Trays Farm Shop & Café, Kingswood
Commended
- Boscastle Farm Shop & Café, Boscastle
Finalists
- Gwinear Camping & Fishing, Newquay
- Stay Wild Cornwall, Helston
- Trevalgan Touring Park, St Ives
Commended
- Trewan Hall Campsite, St Columb
Casual Dining Award
- North Street Kitchen, Fowey
- Restormel Kitchen, Lostwithiel
- Stargazy Bar & Grill, Looe
Dog Friendly Business of the Year
Finalists
- Kernock Cottages Cornwall, Saltash
- Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
- The Valley Cornwall, Carnon Downs
Commended
- St Ives Bay Beach Resort, Hayle
Glamping Business of the Year
- Ekopod, Launceston
- Lydcott Glamping, Looe
Holiday Park of the Year
Finalists
- The Olde House, Wadebridge
- Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe
- Trelay Hideaway Holiday Park, Looe
Commended
- Monkey Tree Holiday Park, Newquay
International Tourism Award
- To be announced at the Awards event
Large Hotel of the Year
- St Michaels Resort, Falmouth
- Watergate Bay Hotel, Watergate Bay
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Camel Creek Adventure Park, Wadebridge
- Lappa Valley, St Newlyn East
- National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Falmouth
- Trebah Garden, Mawnan Smith
- Bodmin Jail Attraction, Bodmin
New Tourism Business of the Year
- The Clover Club, Newquay
- The Story of Emily, Liskeard
- The Tartan Fox by Adam Handling, Newquay
Outstanding Contribution to Cornish Tourism
- To be announced at the Awards event
Pub of the Year
- Pier House, Charlestown
- The Boathouse, Falmouth
- The Old Inn & Restaurant, St Breward
Regenerative Tourism Award
Finalists
- China Fleet Country Club, Saltash
- Higher Pendeen Camping, Mawgan Porth
- Kernock Cottages Cornwall, Saltash
- Railholiday, St Germans
Commended
- Padstow Holiday Village, Padstow
- Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe
Restaurant of the Year
- Karma St Martin’s Hotel, Isles of Scilly
- Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
- The Clover Club, Newquay
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
- Boconnoc Estate, Lostwithiel
- Bosinver Farm Cottages, St Austell
- The Valley Cornwall, Carnon Downs
- Three Mile Beach, Hayle
- Woodlands Manor Farm Holidays, Bude
Small Hotel of the Year
- Hotel Meudon, Mawnan Smith
- Karma St Martin’s Hotel, Isles of Scilly
- Star Castle Hotel, Isles of Scilly
- Talland Bay Hotel, Looe
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Cornwall Museum and Art Gallery, Truro
- Penlee House Gallery & Museum, Penzance
- St Nectan’s Glen, Tintagel
- Geevor Tin Mine, Pendeen
- Cornwall FootballGolf, St Austell
Spa and Wellbeing Experience of the Year
- Geothermal Experience - Jubilee Pool, Penzance
- The Hydrothermal Experience - St Michaels Spa, Falmouth
- The Wildwood Spa, Mawgan Porth
Tourism Event / Festival of the Year
- Tunes in the Park at Port Eliot 2025, Port Eliot
- World Pilot Gig Championships 2025, Isles of Scilly
Unsung Hero Award
- To be announced at the Awards Event
Wedding Venue of the Year
- Boconnoc, Lostwithiel
- St Nectan’s Glen, Tintagel
- The Barn at Pengelly, Trispen
Winner of Winners
- To be announced at the Awards Event
