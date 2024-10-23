The Chennai Indian Fusion restaurant in Looe has picked up a prestigious national award at a ceremony in London.
Owner of the 40-seater eatery on Buller Street in West Looe, Mansell Ahmed expressed delight at being chosen as one of the country’s best curry houses in the ‘Best Restaurant’ category at this year's Curry Life Awards.
Speaking after the ceremony, Mansell said: "What a great tribute it is for us to be recognised in this way. Our restaurant prides itself on offering customers a warm welcome and authentic dishes.
“If you don’t refresh your menu, your customers can easily get bored with it so it's important to change some of the dishes and give customers something new to try,” he added.
Curry Life is the only magazine for the UK curry sector and is recognised as an authoritative voice for the industry.
The awards were unveiled at a glittering event on October 13 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.
Curry Life Media Group editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "A major aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practise going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.
“Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.”
Keynote speakers at the awards included Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, MP Wes Streeting, Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, founder and chairman of Cobra Beer and former President of the CBI. He said: "The curry industry continues to play a crucial role in British society, contributing over £4 billion in annual sales and employing thousands of hardworking individuals, a vital contribution to the British economy and hospitality sector.
“While we’ve faced significant challenges in recent years—from rising costs to labour shortages—the industry’s strength and determination remain unwavering.”