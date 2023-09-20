While the Rivercroft Hotel and Commonwood Manor are very different styles of property, they are both believed to have been built in the 1890s. The Rivercroft, once the home of a ship’s captain, was owned and run as a hotel by one family, the Cairns, since 1977. Commonwood Manor was built by a European merchant and musician in the style of an Italian villa. It was said to be the first house in Cornwall built entirely in concrete as its owner had a fear of fire.