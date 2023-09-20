TWO prominent Looe hotels have been sold by administrators after standing empty over the summer season.
An offer of more than £1-million has been accepted subject to contract for the Commonwood Manor, and £650,000 for the Rivercroft Hotel.
Both hotels were purchased in 2022 and ceased trading under the new owners, who planned to bring Commonwood Manor up to a more modern specification and enhance facilities such as the swimming pool and spa. Developer Adamo Property Group (APG), pledged on their website to have the hotels refurbished and open to guests by summer 2023.
In autum of 2022, a separate company, Adamo Ltd, was incorporated, with its director one of the directors of APG, and head office at the same address. While Adamo Property Group is still listed as an active company, Adamo Ltd was dissolved in June 2023.
Agent Christie and Co have also been instucted by administrators CRG Insolvency and Financial Recovery to sell a third Adamo asset, a 56-acre piece of woodland near Pelynt. The land at Hall Wood has planning consent for 25 holiday lodges. The development is described on Adamo’s website as a unique retreat of tree top villas, intended as luxury second homes.
While the Rivercroft Hotel and Commonwood Manor are very different styles of property, they are both believed to have been built in the 1890s. The Rivercroft, once the home of a ship’s captain, was owned and run as a hotel by one family, the Cairns, since 1977. Commonwood Manor was built by a European merchant and musician in the style of an Italian villa. It was said to be the first house in Cornwall built entirely in concrete as its owner had a fear of fire.