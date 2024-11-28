MORE than £4,000 was raised for Motor Neurone Disease Association Cornwall at a recent craft fayre held at Looe Golf Club.
The fair was well attended raising a total of £4,160 for lady captain Alison Talling’s chosen charity of the year.
She said: “The lady golfers from the club made over 70 hampers which proved to be extremely popular. Other stalls included a teddy bear stall and with Christmas fast approaching, this sold out very quickly.”
A further donation of £1000 from Lanreath and District Ploughing Association members was presented to Alison on November 21 for the charity. Carole Aspden, MNDA committee member spoke at the meeting about the work of the charity in Cornwall. She lost her husband to the disease six years ago.
Carole Aspden said: “I was delighted to attend a meeting of the association. I was able to tell them a little of my personal story and tell them of the support MNDA Cornwall are able to provide to people living with MND.
“We do this through our volunteer visitors and grants to help with practical issues such as ramps and bathroom adaptations. We could not do this without the essential support of those who raise funds on our behalf.”