AFTER 60 years, the St Barnabas League of Friends in Saltash in no more.
The long-time charity has a new name, leadership and objectives following a vote at the 60th and final AGM of the group on November 18.
Over 30 people attended a crammed meeting room at the rear of the hospital, which closed its bed provision in March 2017.
The hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit was already closed in 2016 to allow the staff to focus on in-patient care. Neither the beds or MIU have ever reopened.
Members agreed the change of name to the St Barnabas Charity for Community Healthcare, and voted in a new set of objectives and powers in a move to transform the charity into a wider healthcare charity for the town.
Matron, Sharon Savigar of Cornwall Partnership Trust spoke to give thanks for all the fundraising and support of the League of Friends over the last 60 years, while newly-elected chair Matthew Lindeyer thanked the outgoing members of the League of Friends for their efforts over many years.
He paid tribute to Barbara May and Mary Shears, whose leadership as chair and secretary, he said had “guided the League of Friends through some of the most challenging times, including Covid, NHS changes, and the closure of the Minor Injuries Unit”.
He also paid tribute to the ‘significant contributions’ of Joyce Mepsted, previous chair of the league, saying her “dedication and organisational skills had laid a strong foundation for the charity’s work today”.
The late honorary president, Brian Anderson, was remembered. Reverend prebendary Anderson passed away in May this year. His passion and vision for St Barnabas, Matt said, “would remain a guiding light for us all”. He added: “Brian’s legacy will continue to inspire everything we do”.
The closure of the beds and the MIU with the movement of staff to Liskeard hospital angered the Saltash community. Community clinics are held in the hospital which still houses a physiotherapy department, and is a base for community staff.
The new community group has included patient support, fundraising, the development of healthcare initiatives, community engagement and advocacy, and collaboration and partnerships as their main objectives.
Matthew Lindeyer said: “This moment marks the start of an important new chapter, as we focus on enhancing community healthcare and ensuring our work makes a meaningful difference to the lives of residents.
“As we embark on this exciting journey, I am deeply committed to ensuring that our renewed focus on patient support, healthcare initiatives and community engagement not only reflects our mission but also makes a tangible difference.
“Together, with your support, I am confident that the St Barnabas Charity for Community Healthcare will continue to be a pillar of strength and care for our community.”