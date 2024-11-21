SALTASH is set to host one of a number of county-wide pop-up events, aimed at highlighting gender-based violence or domestic abuse within Cornwall.
The event, which will take place in the town’s Fore Street on Tuesday, December 10, has been organised as part of ’16 Days of Action’ - an annual campaign that calls for an end to violence against women and girls.
Safer Cornwall, Our Safeguarding Children Partnership and Safeguarding Adults Board are working with a number of partners to deliver the schedule of free events and training activities.
As well as Saltash, similar high street pop-up events are set to take place in Penzance and Truro, where a poster depicting 19 pairs of shoes - each representing a woman in Cornwall who lost her life to gender-based violence or domestic abuse in the last four years - will go on display.
Statistics for Cornwall show that every year 10,000 reports of domestic abuse are made and since 2020 eight women have been killed by men who were either their current or former partner, or a family member.
A further six women, who were victims of domestic abuse, took their own lives and another five deaths – also linked to domestic abuse – are likely to be determined as suicides pending an inquest.
Thalia Marrington, chair of Cornwall Council’s working group on violence against women and girls, said: “Violence and abuse thrive in silence and become normal when they go unchecked and unnoticed. This is why we are calling on everyone across our communities to stand united with us on this issue, help raise awareness and support our ambition for change.
“The 16 Days of Action represent an opportunity to see and hear from the services that are out there offering support across Cornwall, but are also an opportunity for everyone to gain more of an understanding of the issue, its root causes and to realise that to solve this, everyone must play their part.”
Reports of domestic abuse and sexual violence continue to increase year-on-year and it is estimated that one in three women in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will be affected during their lifetime.
The true figure is likely to be far higher too as many incidents go unreported to police.
For more information about any of the 16 days campaign events or training activities, email Cornwall Council’s domestic abuse and sexual violence team via [email protected]