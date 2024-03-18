OWNERS of a glamping site based in Looe are celebrating once again, after adding another award to their collection at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards.
Lydcott Glamping have won the gold award for ‘Glamping Business of the Year’ in Cornwall for the past two years running
Emma and Rich Liddle, owners of the glamping site, “couldn't be prouder” of their achievement.
Emma commented: “We've enjoyed nothing but wonderful guests and amazing reviews since we opened in 2019 and this year more than 15% of all our guests were returning visitors, which is a huge compliment to us that people like to return time and again, some visiting us several times a year to escape and reset for a few days.
“Winning the Cornwall Tourism Awards is a huge huge achievement for us - and we just can’t believe we’re also in the top 3 in the whole of the South West again too.”
Lydcott Glamping is a luxury family-run retreat nestled in a quiet rural location just outside Looe with sea views and seven unique wooden-clad cabins.
In the past 12 months Emma and Rich added a wildlife pond, hedgehog houses, planted more wildflower areas, installed an EV Charger for guests to use and moved to Naked Sprout’ toilet paper.
Emma continued: “We are always looking at ways to develop our proposition here, and we have lots of plans to make improvements further and add to the Lydcott Glamping experience in the future - especially focussing on our amazing wildlife, nature & wellbeing.”
Chair of judges Dr Natalie Semley, lecturer in Sustainable Tourism Management at Cornwall Business School, commented: “This year we have witnessed an outstanding level of excellence; across the region and all entries. The finalists really stand out from the crowd, and they are commended for their level of dedication, commitment, and passion towards delivering a more sustainable, accessible, and inclusive tourism industry here in the Southwest.”
All forms of hospitality business were amongst the winners, with cafes, restaurants and pubs all celebrating alongside attractions, camping and glamping sites, holiday parks, B&Bs, cottages and hotels.