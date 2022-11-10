Looe flood defence scheme receives feedback to help shape the next phase
HUNDREDS of people have viewed the plans for a flood defence scheme in Looe and have given their feedback to the project team.
The Quayside Centre in West Looe was the venue for an exhibition over three days. Residents and businesses had the chance to hear an update on the project so far, and give their views on the options presented as well as the materials and finishes.
Anyone who would still like to input their feedback can do so until Friday, November 18, by visiting letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/looe-flood-defence. Information about the scheme and an animation about the tidal barrier can be viewed on this site.
“We have been talking to local businesses to obtain information on how they have been affected by flooding, and seeking their views on the proposals,” said a spokesperson. “This information will be vital in helping us to demonstrate the economic benefits of the project and support our case for investment in flood defence and regeneration in Looe.”
Any business who has not been contacted by a member of the project team and would like to share their views should email [email protected]
The team will now be analysing all the feedback and using the results to shape the next phase of the scheme.
“Looe is already one of the most frequently flooded coastal towns in the UK. Over the next 100 years, sea levels are predicted to rise by more than one metre as a result of climate change, threatening even more parts of the town,’’ the team said.
“This includes the health centre, the police and fire stations, main food stores and cafes and the fish market, as well as major transport links such as the A387 and the railway station. Doing nothing is not an option and we want to ensure that the final Flood Defence and Regeneration Scheme meets the needs of all parts of the local community.”
