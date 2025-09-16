AFTER a hugely successful debut last year, the Looe Festival of Words is set to return for its second annual celebration next month.
The free, volunteer-run community festival – which will run from October 1 to 5 – has quickly established itself as one of Cornwall’s most creative autumn events, bringing together readers, writers, and lovers of language for five days of workshops, talks, and word-inspired activities.
Organisers say this year’s theme, Waves of Wonder, will ripple through the programme, which blends literature, local history and the natural environment.
Highlights for 2025 include an expanded line-up of writing workshops, covering everything from editing to poetry and playwriting, as well as author talks from local writers such as Brigit Strawbridge Howard. Visitors can also enjoy craft sessions giving old books a new life, a guided walk exploring Looe’s literary links, and storytelling evenings – among them a Ghost Night led by Shadow Tor Paranormal in one of Looe’s most haunted pubs.
Other events set to draw crowds include a flagship Book Fair showcasing regional authors and publishers, a National Poetry Day celebration of local talent, and a rockpool ramble with a literary twist organised by Looe Marine Conservation Group in partnership with children’s author Ellie Jackson.
Lighter moments on the programme include a cream tea with a book-themed quiz, while television fans can look forward to a behind-the-scenes talk from a production team member of the BBC hit series Beyond Paradise.
Festival organisers have also teamed up with Dyslexia Cornwall to host a special pre-festival information event, underlining their commitment to making the joy of words accessible to all.
Returning workshop leader and author Jenny Alexander praised the programme, saying: “The organisers have really knocked it out of the park this year. I’m proud to be part of it.”
Volunteer organiser Liz Manning said the event’s success also reflects extraordinary community spirit.
“We are so grateful to all our sponsors, who have made it possible for this year’s festival to be offered free of charge again so it’s accessible to as many people as possible,” she said. “We’ve had fantastic support from local businesses and individuals. From charitable funding to offers of venues to sponsorship of events to advice and expertise, we’ve benefitted from the incredible generosity of the local area.
“It means that Looe Festival of Words truly is ‘by the community, for the community’ and that’s what helps make this a unique literary festival.”
Although admission is free, some sessions have limited capacity, so organisers are encouraging early online booking. Attendees are also invited to consider making a donation to help secure the festival’s future.
Launched in 2024, the festival was designed to extend Looe’s busy “shoulder season” following other popular local events such as the Looe Food Festival and the Looe Weekender. By focusing on local talent and community-led activities, it aims to support both the town’s creative and business communities while drawing visitors to the area.
For the full schedule, booking details, and venue information, visit www.looefestivalofwords.com
