A CHEF from Looe has been crowned ‘Best Trencherman’s Chef’ at a prestigious ceremony this week.
Head chef of the Sardine Factory and recent winner on the BBC’s Great British Menu, Ben Palmer, recently took part in the grand finale evening of the Trencherman’s Chef awards at Bovey Castle where he was crowned with the much-coveted title of ‘Best Trencherman’s Chef’.
The ceremony is considered one of the region’s hottest tickets in the culinary calendar – at the event a multi-course feast is cooked for all to enjoy by previous award winners with the nine prizes given throughout the evening.
Trencherman’s Guide editor, Abi Manning, said: “It’s always a delight to gather the very best of the South West’s hospitality scene in one room. Their hard work, dedication and passion is the reason the South West enjoys such a stellar reputation for dining, and the awards showcase that.”