RESIDENTS of Looe and its surrounding areas will be pleased to know that their new banking hub has been officially opened and is available for use.
Just last Friday (April 19) a number of local residents and representatives gathered in front of the Sardine Factory in Looe to take part in the celebrations as a ribbon was cut and the hub officially opened by Looe’s mayor, Cllr Tony Smith and deputy mayor, Cllr Stephen Remington.
This banking hub is one of three Cash Access UK hubs which have been or are set to open in Cornwall – the others in Helston and Saltash.
The new banking hub is a shared banking space which offers a counter service operated by the Post Office.
Customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out their regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday.
Also located inside the hub is a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues.