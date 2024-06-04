A LONG AWAITED replacement block of toilets in a play park is nearing closer to opening.
The facilities on Fair Park, in Bodmin were demolished earlier this year, with a brand new facility installed by Healthmatic.
However, despite appearing to be complete, the facility has not yet been opened.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council confirmed that this was due to the authority sourcing a solution for payment for it which includes the option to pay by cash.
Councillors had previously resolved not to have the facility operated solely by contactless payment.