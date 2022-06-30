Lodgers can contribute ( )

Research by Total Landlord Insurance reveals that lodgers contribute £57.5 billion a year to England’s rental market, providing a reliable avenue of additional income for homeowners in the face of a cost of living crisis.

Despite this, the latest data shows that the number of households with a lodger has actually declined in recent years.

The number of those with two or more lodgers is down 33,% while homes with just one lodger are also down 20%.

At a time when money is tight, taking in a lodger enables homeowners to supplement their monthly earnings, dipping a toe into the rental sector but without having to adhere to the stricter rules and regulations that come with a buy to let investment – not to mention the budget required for a second property.

The figures suggest it can be a worthwhile endeavour from a financial standpoint, as the average lodger pays £438 per month for a room – annual rental income of £5,256.

Things to consider

While taking in a lodger is a relatively simple process, there are a few things homeowners need to be aware of before taking the plunge. First, your mortgage provider, local authority and insurance provider need to be informed that a lodger will be moving into the home. What’s more, if rental income generated is going to exceed £7,500 a year, HMRC also needs to be informed.

In terms of insurance, there are no hard and fast rules as to how much lodger insurance will cost, but some providers will cover up to three lodgers for no additional fee whatsoever. However, it’s important to get cover that includes liability insurance.

This means you’re covered should your lodger try to sue you for an injury sustained within the home, via a faulty electrical outlet, for example. A landlord is not responsible for their lodger’s personal belongings, so if the lodger wants to insure their valuables, they need to arrange it for themselves.

Another serious consideration should be personal privacy. While the lodger will have their own room, they will be sharing the communal spaces in the home, including the kitchen, bathroom, and living room.