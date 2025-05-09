Store Cattle
Decent numbers of stores through the ring and certainly no letup in trade for these stores after talks of the beef price slipping.
The grazing cattle between 12-18 months looking the dearest of them all. Top shout in the store ring was £2580 (24m) given for a grand pen full of South Devon Steers sold by RCM Facey, Gunnislake who sold other bunches well at £2360 & £2350 (24m).
A young but outstanding Limousin Steer raced up to £2450 (21m) presented by TL Ford & Son, Wadebridge followed by other Limousin Steers making £2280 & £2180 (22m) in from Brian Worth, Lanlivery.
Some thumping great Hereford Steers soared away to £2360 (25m) in from SJ Hatch of St Stephens who had other great Steers to £2300, £1960 and £1940 (25m).
Brian Worth back in again with further Herefords to £2250 and £2150 (24m) and £1870 for Paul Mitchell, Bude.
Well farmed Charolais Steers topped out at £2140 (25m) for SJ Hatch again with other Charolais Steers to £1990 and £1930 in from Andrew Halls of Altarnun.
Simmental Steers with great potential earnt £1800 unloaded by SJ Smeeth, Mount.
A Devon Steer which was full of meat and sold to a butcher at £1980 sold by RC & JM Hawke, St Dennis who sold other great Steers at £1920.
Dairy Bred Blue Steers made £1860 for Andrew Halls, more to £1740 Paul Mitchel, Bude.
A bunch of Hereford Heifers which were full of meat reached £2200 (25m) for SJ Hatch, who had other great Heifers to £1960 followed by Brian Worth back in again with their Heifers at £1920 who sold huge Limousin Heifers to £1990 (23m).
Older Welsh Black Heifers to £1600 (38m) followed by a run of Hereford Heifers which are all going to make cows which sold well at £1600 (17m) for Agricola Growers LTD, Antony.
Very young smart Limousin Heifers made £1480 at only 10 months.
Just a single cow and calf forward today which raced away to £2200 for a 34 month old Hereford cow with her Hereford x male calf at foot.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
82 Stirks through the ring and trade remains exceptional.
It was lady's day in the stirks - £1300 was top of this section for a single, fleshy Angus heifer sold by Chris Nicholls up from Boscastle followed by Limousin heifers which sold to a wonderful trade at £1280 in from Joe Beare, Ashwater who sold Blue heifers to £1220 (11m), Charolais hefeirs to £1200 (16m), Simmental heifers to £1190 (11m) and Angus heifers to £1160 looking a super price.
Steers reached £1150 for a single Black, lean Limousin steer in from Joe Beare again who had his Friesians steer up to a massive £1120.
Limousin Steers to £960 in from S Bennett, Ashwater followed by the trade of the day for some Blue steers making a eye watering £900 (only 5 months old) and another bunch at £880 at the same young age sold by Andrew and Mark Kempthorne of Trewalder.
Blue heifers at only 4-6 month sold to £880 and £810 from the same good stable. More stirks and calves wanted to meet current strong demand.
Draft Ewes
Good entry of Draft Ewes and a very strong trade.
Top being £177 from 2 vendors. Lorna Gregory, Hornacott, Boyton for Charollais x Ewes and WP Cowling of Newquay for Suffolk x Ewes.
Texel x Ewes at £171 from 3 vendors, Mules to £165 and Polled Dorset Ewes to £168. Hill Bred Ewes to £135 from Abel Bros, Godsworthy, Tavistock.
Fat Hoggs
Smaller entry of Fat Hoggs met a steady trade. Top per kilo being 310p for a pen of 43.2 kgs at £134 from JR Hooper, St Genny.
Top per head was £157 for a pen of heavies from Andrew Ham, Higher Basil.
New Season Lamb
More New Season Lamb on offer and a faster trade overall average of 373.3 and a £161.10 per head, a lot more could have been sold.
Top per kilo on the day was 388p for a pen of 40kgs at £155 for Steve Pearse, Crossroads, Lewdown.
Followed by 384p for a pen of 38kgs at £146 from Brenda and Brian Facey, Lower Kernick, St Wenn.
Top per head on the day was £166 for 2 pens of 45kgs for W&R Pethick, Trevalga, Boscastle.
Couples
Small entry of Couples but a stronger trade.
Doubles up to £350 for a Texel x from N Smith, South Parks, Tresmeer.
Several other Doubles reaching £300 plus.