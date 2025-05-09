It was lady's day in the stirks - £1300 was top of this section for a single, fleshy Angus heifer sold by Chris Nicholls up from Boscastle followed by Limousin heifers which sold to a wonderful trade at £1280 in from Joe Beare, Ashwater who sold Blue heifers to £1220 (11m), Charolais hefeirs to £1200 (16m), Simmental heifers to £1190 (11m) and Angus heifers to £1160 looking a super price.